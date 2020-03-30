Newtek Business sees business mix changing, pulls dividend guidance

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) withdraws its 2020 annual dividend forecast due to the economic disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

During the past month, NEWT and its portfolio companies were able to reduce ~$2.0M of annualized expenses.

Plans to provide new guidance on its Q1 2020 earnings conference call.

"The mix and makeup of our business model in pricing and volume as well as the expense ratios of our SBA 7(a) business will change," the company said.

Newtek said the economic relief legislation passed by Congress last week and signed by President Trump will assist its current borrower base with additional financial flexibility to make loan payments and preserve their cash flow for other working-capital purposes.

The payroll protection program (PPP) section of the legislation will enable Newtek to originate SBA 7(a) loans to businesses with 100% government guarantees.

"We will receive fee and servicing income for these loans, which is different than the usual SBA 7(a) financing which requires a 25% capital investment in the unguaranteed portion of the loan," the company said.