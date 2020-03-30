Biohaven's rimegepant effective in preventing migraine in study

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company (NYSE:BHVN) announces positive results from a Phase 2/3 clinical trial evaluating oral Nurtec (rimegepant) 75 mg for the prevention of migraine in both episodic and chronic migraine sufferers.

The study met the primary endpoint of demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in monthly migraine days compared to placebo. Specifically, patients receiving 75 mg of rimegepant every other day experienced a mean reduction of 4.5 migraine days per month versus a mean reduction of 3.7 days in the control arm (p=0.0176). The reductions were 4.9 and 3.7, respectively, in participants not taking concomitant preventative treatment.

Marketing applications in the U.S. and Europe are next up. The FDA approved the calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonist last month for the acute treatment of migraine in adults.

