I-Mab submits IND in South Korea for TJM2 in COVID-19; shares up 8% premarket

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) has submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application in South Korea to evaluate the safety and efficacy of TJM2 in treating cytokine storm (CS) in COVID-19 patients.

TJM2 is a neutralizing antibody against human granulocyte-macrophage colony stimulating factor (GM-CSF), an important cytokine that plays a critical role in acute and chronic inflammation.

The IND submission follows the announcement plans of a similar program initiated by I-Mab in the U.S.

The results from COVID-19 CS study will also be used to further evaluate the potential therapeutic role of TJM2 in reducing or preventing CS and neurotoxicity associated with CAR-T therapy.