Farmer Brothers furloughs 50% of workers

Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM) says it has continued the rebalancing of volume across its manufacturing network by bringing additional production into its Northlake, Texas facility.

The company say it's meeting ongoing demand from its direct ship customers and has taken steps to accelerate its e-commerce initiatives and better support the surge in demand in the retail grocery store setting. Farmer Brothers notes many restaurant and retail locations serviced through its direct store delivery business have experienced temporary government mandated closures or have limited service.

On the financial front, Farmer Brothers has eliminated discretionary expenses, is closely managing inventory and has aggressively reduced capital expenditures.

In addition, Farmer Brothers has eliminated positions across the organization and is implementing a furlough program for ~50% of its remaining workforce. Execs are taking a voluntary 15% reduction in base salary and board members will forego its compensation for the quarter.

Source: Press Release