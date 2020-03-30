Northland Power reiterates 2020 guidance

Northland Power (OTCPK:NPIFF) has reiterated its 2020 guidance of adj EBITDA of C$1-1.2B and free cash flow of C$1.70-2.05/share as they do not anticipate material changes due to COVID-19.

All of the company's facilities remain unimpacted and operating normally with safety precautions in place.

The company's majority revenue and free cash flow is backed by long-term power revenue contracts with creditworthy entities and counterparties. They have ~C$600M in cash and a credit line of C$500M at their disposal.

They have BBB (Stable) investment grade credit rating by S&P, re-affirmed by S&P on March 9, 2020.

Approximately 95% of Northland’s total debt is non-recourse, project level debt with no significant immediate debt maturities apart from C$150M convertible debentures maturing in June.

SA Author rating on the stock is "Bullish."