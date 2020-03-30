Alliance Resource sees sales 25% below guidance, suspends distribution

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) says it is withdrawing its initial 2020 operating and financial guidance, which did not reflect the impact of the coronavirus, and now anticipates total sales tons for the year coming in ~25% below initial expectations.

Alliance Resource says it is temporarily ceasing coal production at all of its Illinois Basin mines at least through April 15.

Alliance says it will optimize cash flows through various initiatives to cut costs, expenses, working capital and capital spending, but no specifics are provided.

The company also is suspending its cash distribution for the March quarter and will revisit the decision following Q2.