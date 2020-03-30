Kroger to take on furloughed Sysco workers for a month

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) and Kroger (NYSE:KR) strike a temporary deal that looks like a potential win for everyone involved by all appearances.

Kroger will provide temporary work opportunities for furloughed Sysco associates at certain Kroger distribution centers.

Associates who take advantage of the opportunity will remain employees of Sysco during the period of time they work at Kroger, with Sysco being responsible for providing the agreed upon compensation, as well as any other benefits associates typically receive.

The agreement will run for 30 days.

KR +1.65% premarket to $29.61. SYY +0.91% premarket.

Source: Press Release