RayJay upgrades CME for improved resilience

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) climbs 1.1% in premarket trading after Raymond James analyst Patrick O'Shaughnessy upgrades the stock to Outperform from Market Perform.

Says CME is in a good position to capitalize on market volatility and should be more resilient than during the financial crisis.

Notes that the company has a larger and proactive sales force that's keeping in touch with clients to support risk management activities.

Recent volatility across asset classes provides a significant tailwind for trading volumes QTD, O'Shaughnessy writes.

Sets $194 price target.

His rating contrasts with the Neutral Quant rating; agrees with Bullish Sell-Side average rating (7 Very Bullish, 2 Bullish, 11 Neutral, 1 Bearish, 1 Very Bearish).