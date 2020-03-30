Cedar Realty slashes dividend, cuts Capex

In order to mitigate volatility due to COVID-19, Cedar Realty (NYSE:CDR) has slashed dividend to $0.01/share from existing $0.05, which will preserve $3.6M/quarter.

They are cutting Capex by reducing near-term redevelopment. The construction in Philadelphia is halted and estimated Capex spend in 2020 on three ongoing mixed-use urban redevelopment projects is $15M.

Cedar has raised $75M on their revolving credit facility to preserve financial flexibility with $20M borrowing capacity to spare. They have no debt maturities until Feb 2021.

The company withdraws 2020 earnings guidance.