Morgan Stanley sees a considerable amount of risk with Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) amid the pandemic and economic downturn.

The firm warns that furniture and home decor sales could suffer as consumer tighten their discretionary spending and reminds that a lack of social events (weddings, baby showers) is also a notable headwind.

MS assigns an Underweight rating to Etsy and drops its price target to $30 from $41 to rep more than 20% downside potential. The average sell-side PT on Etsy is still all the way up at $64.67.