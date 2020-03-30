Redfin to get $110M investment from Durable Capital

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) agrees to sell $110M of capital stock to Durable Capital Partners LP, including $70M of common stock at $15.61 per share and $40M of convertible preferred stock.

RDFN slips 0.3% in premarket trading.

The preferred stock has annual dividend of 5.5% and a conversion price of $19.51 per share; it's convertible at Durable's option and will convert automatically after three years if Redfin's common stock closes above $27.32 for 30 straight trading days.

Unless previously converted, the preferred stock will redeem on Nov. 30, 2024, in cash or shares of common stock, at Durable's election.

Maximum number of shares issuable upon conversion of the preferred stock is 2.05M shares.

"Durable's Henry Ellenbogen has been leading investments in Redfin since 2013, when we were a private company and the market was recovering from the great financial crisis," said Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman.

Under the proposal, Durable will get 4.48M shares of common stock and 40,000 sahres of series A convertible preferred stock.