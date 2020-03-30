Needham cuts ViacomCBS target after pulled guidance

Needham has cut ViacomCBS (VIAC -1.1% , VIACA) to a near-low target after the company withdrew its guidance.

It's slashed its VIAC target to $20 from $50, cutting implied upside to 56% (Shares were last at $50 in August and have fallen off amid the coronavirus crisis).

The most interesting part of the company's disclosure is that the company still expects to reach $750m in merger-related cost synergies over the coming three years.

Meanwhile, analyst Laura Martin likes paid domestic streaming subs and renewed CBS affiliations as upside drivers once the virus is resolved.

Sell-side analysts and Seeking Alpha authors alike are Bullish on the shares, while they have a Quant Rating of Neutral.