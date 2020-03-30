Masonite International withdraws 2020 outlook

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) believes it has a strong balance sheet and solid capital structure that positions the company well during this time of uncertainty.

The company has decided to temporarily close all of Masonite’s UK facilities, due to the impact of the COVID-19.

DOOR's debt includes covenant lite unsecured bonds due in 2026 and 2028 and an undrawn asset-based revolving credit facility with a $250M commitment and a $150M accordion that matures in 2024. The company's net debt to TTM Adj. EBITDA* was 2.2x at Dec. 29, 2019.

Given the rapidly evolving nature of the COVID-19 situation, DOOR plans to revisit 2020 Annual Outlook, announced on Feb. 18, 2020, at the next earnings call.

