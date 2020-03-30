Regency boost liquidity, withdraws guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) withdraws FY20 due to uncertainty uncertainty surrounding the impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company drew down $500M from its existing $1.25B revolving credit facility boosting its cash balance to ~$720M. and an additional $545M is available under its revolving credit facility.

The Company has ~$350M of development and redevelopment projects currently in process and in various stages of construction and balance of ~$225M remains to be spent to complete these in-process projects.

Due to impacts of COVID-19, construction has been suspended at some projects due to municipal orders, or has slowed substantially due to health concerns and labor limitations.

