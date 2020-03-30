Seres Therapeutics completes enrollment in late-stage C. diff study

Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) has completed the enrollment of 181 subjects in a Phase 3 clinical trial, ECOSPOR III, evaluating SER-109 for the prevention of recurrent Clostridium difficile (C. diff) infection (CDI).

The primary endpoint is the recurrence of CDI up to week 8 compared to placebo.

Topline data should be available mid-year.

According to the company, SER-109 is a highly purified consortia of spore-based commensal bacteria manufactured under GMP conditions that inactivates a range of pathogens, including species of E. coli and viruses like SARS-CoV-2.