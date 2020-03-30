Guggenheim names five restaurant stocks to feast on for long term

Guggenheim takes the long view on the restaurant sector to call out some opportunities for investors willing to wait out the social distancing period.

"In our opinion, off-premise, domestic- skewed franchise models of DPZ and DNKN continue to represent defensive near-term BUYs while casual diners led by DRI, BJRI, and CAKE offer the greatest potential longer- term upside amid a recovery," writes analyst Matthew DiFrisco.

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI): "We reiterate our BUY rating and raise our PT to $25 from $24... The greatest risk to our thesis would be if BJRI sales initiatives do not generate sustainable gains amid ~5% wage inflation. A significant reversal of margin dilution improvement stemming from over-expansion could also have a negative impact on sales growth expectations."

Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN): "We reiterate our BUY rating and $9 price target... The risks to our thesis include investments in incremental sales drivers (Dine Rewards, delivery, and remodels) not lifting the SSS in 2-3 years and leading to multiple contraction and exposure to Brazil and commodities inhibiting margin improvement."

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE): "We reiterate our BUY rating and are raising our price target to $30 from $26 prior." The shot of confidence in CAKE arrives after the restaurant operator furloughed employees and warned on rent payments.

Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN): "We reiterate our BUY rating and lower our PT to $71 from $86, applying a 17.1x recovery multiple on our 2021E EBITDA of $488.7mm... The NT premium to shares, in our view, is justified in the current market given the domestic growth potential, high return/CF franchise model, and improving digital integration. We believe the catalyst for further multiple expansion is the growing potential for accelerated SSS as the current iced and espresso beverage momentum could be extended in and beyond 2020 with the launch of a NextGen remodel program."

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ): "We maintain our BUY rating and lower our PT to $392 from $411. Our $392 PT is based on a 24x multiple on our lower 2021 EBITDA estimate of $807.6mm (prior $839.5mm)... DPZ historically has held a premium to peers given superior total retail sales growth both domestically and internationally along with an asset-light model."