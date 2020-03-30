MedMen provides corporate updates; closes convertible financing

MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) has closed on $12.5M in additional gross proceeds under its existing $250M senior secured convertible debt facility led by Gotham Green Partners (GGP).

In aggregate, GGP and co-investors have invested $147.5M under the Facility to date.

The company received final $7M payment from divestiture of non-core Illinois cultivation asset, resulting in $17M in total gross proceeds.

Tom Lynch has been appointed as Interim CEO and Chief Restructuring Officer, succeeding Ryan Lissack, and will be reporting to the Board.

Mr. Lynch is a Partner and Senior Managing Director at SierraConstellation Partners (SCP) and previously served as Chairman and CEO of Frederick’s of Hollywood Group and more recently Interim CEO of David’s Bridal.

Tim Bossidy, Director at SCP, has been appointed as Interim Chief Operating Officer. He has previously served in interim management and financial advisory roles across the cannabis and consumer/retail sectors.

The Company is withdrawing its fiscal year 2020 and 2021 revenue and store count guidance, due to uncertainty caused by COVID-19 pandemic.