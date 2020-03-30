Nomura positive on Penn-Gaming Leisure deal

Nomura Instinet weighs in on Gaming and Leisure Properties' (GLPI -14.2% ) deal to acquire the real estate assets of Tropicana Las Vegas and land for Penn National Gaming's (PENN -12.0% ) development casino in Morgantown, PA for $337.5M in rent credits.

Analyst Harry Curtis says the arrangement is positive for both parties, as it's in the best interests of both tenant and landlord that Penn remains solvent. "Following the transaction, we estimate PENN should have roughly seven months of available liquidity. While it's impossible to determine how much longer the casinos will remain shuttered, as long as they reopen by the end of October, we think PENN should be in the clear," updates Curtis.