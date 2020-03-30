Impac Mortgage puts lending activity on pause for two weeks

Impac Mortgage Holdings (NYSEMKT:IMH) starts a two-week temporary suspension of all lending activity starting at the opening of business today, in hopes that it will give the Fed's efforts to stabilize MBS markets time to take effect.

The company will maintain a core team to actively manage its business during the two-week interval starting on March 30, 2020. It will furlough the remainder of its employee base during the two-week interval.

Liquidity constraints are being experienced by and de-risking mandates are being initiated by some of its capital markets counterparties that have direct access to the Fed’s funding mechanisms, including certain of the company’s warehouse lenders, repurchase counterparties, and whole loan investors.

The actions and continued lack of communication from one of the company’s whole loan investors has created concern among some of Impac’s other capital markets counterparties that the whole loan investor in question might breach its mandatory purchase commitment to the company.

Impac says its unrestricted cash position as the close of business on March 27, 2020 was ~$80M.

It has satisfied all margin calls due under its To Be Announced hedging arrangements, and its warehouse lending and repurchases facilities.

Impac has closed out the entirety of its TBA hedge position on March 18, 2020, creating net margin due to, and collected in full by, the company from its TBA counterparties. It hasn't utilized the TBA market to hedge its activities since then.