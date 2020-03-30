Stocks start higher in choppy trade

The major stock market indexes are higher in the early going following volatile futures trade that saw consistent losses before turning green shortly ahead of the open; Dow +0.3% , S&P 500 +1% , Nasdaq +1.3% .

The move comes even after Pres. Trump abandoned plans to reopen the U.S. economy by Easter and warned that more deaths will be coming.

Sentiment may have been helped after Johnson & Johnson ( +5.5% ) said it identified a lead vaccine candidate for the coronavirus and said human testing on the potential vaccine would begin in September.

"The technical picture continues to be bearish across the board, despite the mid-week surge in stocks, with all of the key trend indicators still pointing lower," says Gorilla Trades' strategist Ken Berman, noting the major averages remain below their respective moving-day averages even after last week's strong gains.

European markets are mixed, with Germany's DAX +0.3% but U.K.'s FTSE -0.2% and France's CAC -0.7% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -1.6% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.9% .

U.S. Treasury prices are rising, sending the two-year yield down one basis point to 0.25% and the 10-year yield 10 bps lower to 0.64%.