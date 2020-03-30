Sinopec FY19 net profit fell 8.7% on lower oil prices; cuts 2020 capital spending

China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP +3.8%) to trim capital expenditures in 2020 by 2.5% Y/Y amid plunging oil prices and tepid fuel demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
Sinopec plans to spend ¥143.4B, with ¥61.1B on upstream exploration focusing on an oilfield in northwestern China and construction at two shale-gas fields in the southwest.
The cuts will mainly come from Sinopec’s refining units, and from the sales division.
In 2019, production fell 1.5% Y/Y to 284.22M barrels of crude oil; 34.79M barrels were churned out from overseas blocks, down 12.1%
Natural gas production was up 7.2% to 1,048B cubic feet
Net profit fell 8.7% to ¥57.6B due to shrinking refining margins amid industrial overcapacity and lukewarm fuel demand.
Revenue rose 2.6% to ¥2.9T.
Sinopec lowered the utilization rates at its crude oil refineries to 66% in February amid the outbreak; average utilization rate at Sinopec’s oil refineries was 91.3% in 2019.
