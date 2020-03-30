Raven Industries to acquire the remaining equity of DOT Technology

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) entered into agreements to acquire the remaining equity of DOT Technology.

Financial terms weren't disclosed.

DOT is the developer of an autonomous power unit that has the ability to pair with a wide range of implements which are critical to agricultural production.

“We see tremendous synergies between our current business and in the investments we have made in DOT and Smart Ag, an Iowa-based autonomy company which we acquired last November,” said Wade Robey, Executive Director of Raven Autonomy.