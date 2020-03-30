Equinor's Johan Sverdrup field ramping production faster than expected

Equinor (EQNR +2.4% ) says it expects to reach plateau production earlier than planned for the first phase of its 2.7B-barrel Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea, as output already has exceeded 430K bbl/day.

Equinor raises its plateau production to 470K bbl/day from 440K bbl/day and says it should achieve that level in early May rather than during the summer as previously expected.

The company also raises the expected plateau production target for phase 2 of the project, due on stream in Q4 2022, to 690K bbl/day from 660K bbl/day.

The breakeven price for full-field development of Johan Sverdrup is below $20/bbl and expected operating costs are below $2/bbl, Equinor says.