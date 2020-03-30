Comcast Business to upgrade Northeast defense network

Comcast Business (CMCSA +0.8% ) has drawn a $9.3M contract from the Defense Information Systems Agency to provide Ethernet connections to the Northeast U.S. Defense Information Systems Network.

That's part of a long-held directive for the Defense Dept. to migrate to Ethernet-based service from public switched technology, in order to save costs. That will take place across 12 regions and Region 1 has been awarded to Comcast Business.

The unit will apply its Ethernet Virtual Private Line service, a private point-to-multipoint design between multiple locations.