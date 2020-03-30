Zoom strength will continue after pandemic - JPMorgan

Zoom Video's (NASDAQ:ZM) DAUs are up a "staggering" 378% Y/Y, says JPMorgan citing Apptopia data.

MAUs are up almost 190% due to the coronavirus-related remote work shift.

Analyst Sterling Auty expects Zoom's demand to continue even after the pandemic eases since companies "will want to be prepared to handle disruptions in the future."

The analyst says that the business user market is key for remote work-related companies, "and here is where we see Zoom pulling away from the competition."

JPMorgan maintains an Overweight rating and $150 PT on Zoom. The company has a Neutral average Sell Side rating.