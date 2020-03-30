B2Gold issues operations update

B2Gold (BTG +3.5% ) announces continuous implementation of comprehensive COVID-19 response measures and to date has not experienced any incidents of the COVID-19 virus at its sites or corporate offices.

The company has resumed mining operations at its Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and mining & milling operations continue at the Fekola Mine in Mali and Otjikoto Mine in Namibia.

Additionally, BTG continues to progress with expansion and development projects with some restrictions and delays, though expects to meet or exceed budgeted gold production for Q1 2020 for Masbate Mine

Due to a temporary fuel shortage, the Masbate Mine suspended mining activities from March 22 to March 29, 2020; milling operations continued normally, processing ore from stockpiles; expects to meet its gold production estimate for Q1 2020

The Fekola Mine expects its Q1 2020 gold production estimate, as well as 2020 gold production and cost guidance.

At Otjikoto Mine also, the company expects to meet its budgeted gold production estimate for Q1 2020.

At the Gramalote Project, a JV with AngloGold Ashanti and B2Gold has suspended drilling off the Inferred Mineral Resource, and expects the suspension to delay the project feasibility study to Q1 2021.