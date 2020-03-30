AAR adopts limited duration stockholder rights plan

In connection with adoption of the rights pan, AAR (AIR -5.1% ) board has declared a non-cash dividend distribution of one preferred share purchase right for each share of AAR's common stock outstanding as of April 9, 2020, the record date.

"The board of directors has taken note that, in light of COVID-19 and recent market events, the closing price of AAR's common stock is, as of Friday, March 27, around 60% below the price just last month. The board believes that the adoption of the Rights Plan positions the Board to have sufficient time to make informed judgments and decisions that are in the best long-term interests of the company and its stockholders, and that realize the long-term value of the company."