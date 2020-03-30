Ovid's soticlestat shows encouraging action in rare epileptic disorders

Ovid Therapeutics (OVID -9.7% ) announces preliminary data from an ongoing open-label Phase 2 clinical trial, ARCADE, evaluating soticlestat in patients with CDKL5 deficiency disorder (CDD) and Dup15q syndrome (Dup15q), two rare developmental and epileptic encephalopathies that are highly resistant to treatment.

Four of the five CDD patients experienced reductions of 30 - 90% in motor seizures and/or epileptic spasms during the maintenance period.

One of six Dup15q patients experienced a 90% reduction in seizure frequency during the maintenance phase while the other five showed "preliminary" signs of efficacy.

All participants who completed ARCADE have enrolled in the ENDYMION extension study.

Soticlestat inhibits an enzyme called cholesterol 24-hydroxylase (CH24H) which converts cholesterol into 24HC. CH24H plays a key role in the over-activation in a certain metabolic pathway related to CNS disorders like epilepsy.