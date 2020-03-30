USA Tech denies HEC's annual meeting claims

USA Technologies (OTC:USAT) calls Hudson Executive Capital's emergency petition filing a "publicity stunt."

HEC alleged that USA Tech didn't plan to hold its annual meeting by April 30.

USAT notes that it filed materials less than a week ago stating that the meeting is scheduled for April 30 with no plans to change the date, time, or location.

A virtual or combination meeting might occur depending on the current coronavirus regulations.

USAT says the best interest of shareholders "would be served by ending the proxy contest so that the Company can fully focus on mitigating the effects on its business of the COVID-19 health emergency and economic disruption."