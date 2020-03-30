AVX ceases trading on NYSE after merger

Kyocera (OTCPK:KYOCY) has completed the acquisition of AVX through a second-step merger of a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kyocera with and into AVX.

Each remaining share of AVX common stock not purchased in the tender offer was converted into the right to receive $21.75 in cash, net to the seller in cash, without interest and subject to deduction for any required withholding taxes, which is the same amount per share paid in the tender offer.

As a result of the completion of the merger, shares of AVX common stock ceased trading on the NYSE today prior to market open.