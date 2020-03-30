Buy copper producers ahead of price rebound, UBS analyst says

UBS recommends investors buy Americas copper producers, predicting one quarter of copper price weakness will be "followed by six quarters of strength."

UBS analyst Andreas Bokkenheuser recommends buying Freeport McMoRan (FCX +1.2% ), Southern Copper (SCCO +3.1% ) and Grupo Mexico (OTCPK:GMBXF), with Freeport the firm's top pick, as it "will outperform regional peers into a H2 copper price recovery."

Bokkenheuser forecasts copper prices correcting to $1.60/lb. from $2.20/lb spot, "as COVID-19 weighs on global copper demand... however, assuming the world ex. China follows China's current industrial recovery in H2, we estimate copper prices will rebound" to $2.35/lb. in H2 2020 and $3.00/lb. in 2021.

FCX's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.

Separately, Freeport says a shooting that killed an employee and wounded six others at an Indonesian office today would not directly impact operations of its Grasberg copper and gold mine.

