EVO Payments withdraws FY20 outlook

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) has taken significant and necessary steps to align its cost structure and cash flows with the expected near-term decline in revenues caused by COVID-19.

The said actions include a series of initiatives to reduce fixed costs up to 20% for the remainder of FY20 and lower capital expenditures by up to 75% over the same period. Such reductions will depend on the pace in which economic activity returns.

Due to the COVID-19's impact on EVO's business, the Co. is suspending its 2020 annual guidance published on Feb. 27, 2020.

In addition, EVO Payments has received a $150M investment from funds affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC, a PE firm that has been a significant shareholder of the Company.

A portion of the proceeds from MDP’s investment will be used to pay down EVO’s revolver borrowings, reducing EVO’s pro forma leverage ratio as of Dec. 31, 2019 to 3.3x net debt to Adj. EBITDA. The remainder of the proceeds to be used to fund potential future investment opportunities.

