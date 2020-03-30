Mortgage bankers ask SEC for rescue from margin call surge

The Federal Reserve's efforts to shore up the mortgage-backed securities markets are unintentionally hurting mortgage lenders who have hedged against the drops in MBS prices.

The Fed's large-scale buying of mortgage-backed securities is fueling a rally in their prices, and that's led to "broker-dealer margin calls on mortgage lenders’ hedge positions that are unsustainable for many such lenders,” the Mortgage Bankers Association wrote in its letter to SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority President Robert Cook.

Now the MBA urges the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to tell securities firms not to escalate margin calls to "destabilizing levels."

“Broker-dealers’ margin calls on mortgage lenders reached staggering and unprecedented levels by the end of the past week,” MBA CEO Robert Broeksmit wrote in the letter.

“The inability of a large set of responsibly-managed lenders to meet these margin calls would jeopardize the very objective of the Federal Reserve’s agency MBS purchases — the smooth functioning of both the primary and secondary mortgage markets,” he said.

Additionally, two large hotel trade groups sent a letter to U.S. regulators asking the SEC to remove obstacles to help shore up the market for CMBS tied to the industry's assets. The American Hotel & Lodging Association and the Asian American Hotel Owners Association said members won't be able to meet requirements to service CMBS as the Covid-19 epidemic cuts demand in the industry.

Mortgage REITs continue to sink amid the turmoil — Western Asset (WMC -26.1% ), AG Mortgage (MITT -21.8% ), Invesco Mortgage (IVR -11.4% ), New York Mortgage (NYMT -10.7% ), MFA Financial (MFA -4.2% ), Granite Point (GPMT -16.6% ), Ladder Capital (LADR -13.8% ), Arbor Realty (ABR -16.2% ).

ETFs: REM, MORT, DMO, PGZ, TSI, JLS, CMBS