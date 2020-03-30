Canadian gold miners Argonaut and Alio announce merger agreement

Argonaut Gold (OTCPK:ARNGF +6.7% ) and Alio Gold (ALO +3.3% ) announces an at-market merger in which Argonaut would buy Alio in an all stock deal

Under the terms, each Alio share will be exchanged for 0.67 Argonaut share

The deal will create an intermediate miner producing 235,000 gold-equivalent ounces a year, with improved geographical diversification with assets in Mexico, USA and Canada.

Argonaut’s portfolio includes El Castillo mine, San Agustin mine, and La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico; advanced development stage projects include the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico and the Magino project in Ontario, Canada.

Alio owns the Florida Canyon mine, in Nevada, US, and is advancing the Ana Paula project, in Guerrero, Mexico.

Upon completion of the transaction, existing Argonaut and Alio shareholders would own about 76% and 24% of the proforma company.

Argonaut would continue to be led by Dougherty as CEO and David Ponczoch as CFO.