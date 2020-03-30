SPX FLOW completes power sale, withdraws guidance

SPX FLOW (FLOW +7.1% ) has completed the sale of its Power and Energy segment to funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, with net proceeds totaling approximately $400M after adjustments, fees and taxes.

The net proceeds from the sale further strengthen the company's financial position. Net debt and interest coverage ratios are well below the company's debt covenants and liquidity is in excess of $1.1B. In line with management's commitment to prioritize the use of divestiture proceeds on debt reduction and a return to shareholders, the company also announced today its intention to reduce total debt by $300M, or more than 40%, to approximately $400M in 2020.

Uncertainties associated with COVID-19 pandemic also saw SPX FLOW withdraw its previously issued 2020 full year guidance.