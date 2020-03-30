UBS sees huge upside on Hasbro

UBS says U.S. toy retail sales held up well in January and February with mid-single digit growth for Hasbro (HAS +2.3% ) off strength in games and fashion dolls. Of course, UBS has to factor in the impact of the pandemic with the look at March and the following months.

"What has largely been a distribution shock since the start of the outbreak, will likely start to impact demand, given either govt-mandated store closures or mass merchants' initiatives to prioritize household essentials. So we have seen divergence among retailers, with Wal-Mart and Target (~29% of Hasbro's sales) up significantly YOY, while non-traditional toy retailers struggling. We also note strength in online sales (~20-25% of HAS' business), up double digit % so far in Q1. Toy stocks have been pricing in supply chain disruption beyond Q2, though we note distribution points in China have clearly started to recover from the shutdown, with most factories open and 70-80% of workers back to work."

The firm sees UBS as well-positioned amid an even sharper macro downturn, noting toys sometime replace more expensive family entertainment options.

UBS keeps a Buy rating and price target of $117 (~75% upside potential) vs. the average sell-side PT of $92.94. The 52-week high on Hasbro is $126.87.