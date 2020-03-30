More on P&F Industries FY results

P&F Industries (PFIN -3.8% ) reported FY19 revenue declined of 9.7% Y/Y to $58.67M, due to ~$5.7M decline in retail revenue.

Florida Pneumatic revenue $43.36M (-14.5% Y/Y); and gross margin was 39.3% up by 270 bps .

Hy-Tech revenue $15.31M (+7.3% Y/Y); and gross margin was 25.5% down by 700 bps.

FY Gross margin was flat at 35.7%; and Company reported an operating loss of $911k, compared to profit of $1.48M a year ago.

FY EBITDA was $9.18M (+168.5% Y/Y); and margin improved by 1,038 bps to 15.6%.

SG&A expenses were $21.87M (+0.8% Y/Y); and as percentage of revenue 37.3% up by 388 bps.

Company had $4.87M of open purchase order commitments as of December 31, 2019, compared to $6.7M a year ago.

"While the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted our ability to source certain of our products, particularly with respect to factories that we utilize located in China and Italy, we do not believe this alone is likely to have a material negative impact on our results for the foreseeable future. However, we believe the impact of the virus on the global economy, particularly within the U.S., is likely to have a material impact on our results for the next several months”, commented Richard Horowitz, Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and President.

