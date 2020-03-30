DPW updates on operation suspensions during Covid-19 pandemic

DPW Holdings (DPW -0.3% ) updates on the effects of the Covid-19 virus closures on the company's businesses.

Corporate headquarters in Newport Beach, CA, is closed and headquarter staff is working remotely; believes it has adequate internal communications system and will remain operational.

Digital Farms’ cryptocurrency mining operations have been suspended indefinitely, primarily due to the sharp decline in the market price for Bitcoin.

Coolisys Technologies temporarily suspends operations at Fremont, CA, but the firm has been able to fulfill many orders through direct shipments from third-party manufacturing partners; receives an increase to an existing order of ~$680K.

I.AM Prep Kitchens in San Diego, CA, and Gresham Power Electronics in Salisbury, U.K., both temporarily suspend operations.

Microphase in Shelton, CT, developed emergency plan to ensure mission critical manufacturing and logistical functions continue to run.

Enertec Systems 2001 in Karmiel, Israel, gets a waiver from the Israeli government to remain open to complete key projects that impact national security.

DPW will be relying on the SEC's 45-day grace period for filings as various mandatory closures have prevented its personnel, particularly its senior accounting staff, from obtaining access to its subsidiaries’ books and records necessary to prepare its financial statements for its annual report.

DPW says it will file its annual report no later than May 14, 2020.