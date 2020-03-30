I-Mab inks agreement for potential out-license of two candidates

I-Mab (IMAB -3.6% ) has entered into a strategic partnership with Kalbe Farma Tbk and Genexine joint venture Kalbe Genexine Biologics (KG Bio) under which the latter will have the right of first negotiation for an exclusive license to I-Mab's anti-CD73 antibody TJD5 and another yet-to-be determined candidate in the ASEAN and MENA regions as well as Sri Lanka.

If a deal is consummated, I-Mab will be eligible to receive up to $340M in upfront and milestone payments and low-to-mid-teen royalties on net sales in the territories.