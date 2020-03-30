Energy Transfer to proceed with Lake Charles LNG project as Shell exits

Energy Transfer (ET -6.5% ) will take over development of the proposed Lake Charles liquefied natural gas export terminal on its own after Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +4.9% ) decided to exit the project.

Shell announced today that it would continue to support Energy Transfer with the bidding process for the engineering, procurement, and construction contract but then will exit the project in a phased handover.

Energy Transfer says it will evaluate alternatives to advance the project, including the possibility of bringing in one or more equity partners and reducing the size of the project from three trains with 16.45M metric tons/year of LNG capacity to two trains with 11M mt/year.

The announcement comes a week after Shell cut $5B from its 2020 capital spending budget due to the severe oil price downturn.