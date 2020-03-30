Credit Suisse cuts Disney estimates amid widening pandemic

Credit Suisse has made deep cuts to its estimates for Walt Disney (DIS +0.4% ), in reaction to the social distancing measures and other pandemic reactions that have hit a few of the company's businesses.

Even the firm's estimates from two weeks ago are stale now, Doug Mitchelson writes, alongside rapid societal change.

"There remains virtually no visibility as to when sports & Hollywood content production will resume and reopenings for Theme Parks (U.S. now closed indefinitely) & theaters (China just reclosed) will take place - we assume beginning of June," he writes. As for the media business, the depth of ad declines is also uncertain.

On the other hand, it still doesn't see any liquidity issues for the company, forecasting $6B as the low point for cash on hand along with revolver availability of $12.5B.

The firm is lowering estimates for fiscal 2020 by $7.6B, to $71.7B; EBIT by $4.3B, to $8.1B; and EPS by $1.93, to $2.25. For fiscal 2021, it's cutting its estimates for EBIT by $2.4B to $13.6B; and EPS by $1.09, to $4.61.

He's cut his price target to $140 from $150, now implying 45% upside.

Sell-side analysts are still Bullish, as are Seeking Alpha authors; the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.