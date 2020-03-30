Black Hills has not experienced significant issues in the operations

Black Hills (BKH +2.8% ) says that the co. has not experienced significant issues in the operations and delivery of energy to its 1.3M customers.

For the Q1, Black Hills is not expecting significant impacts to utility sales volumes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

BKH continues to maintain adequate liquidity to operate its businesses and fund its capital program.

The company has shifted short-term funding from its commercial paper program to its $750M revolving credit facility to take advantage of better pricing.

The company has no material upcoming debt maturities until late 2023, and as of Mar. 27 has $455M of liquidity (cash + revolving credit facility).

Press Release