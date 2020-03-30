Dow to expand hand sanitizer production at additional sites

Dow Inc. (DOW +2% ) says its manufacturing sites in Auburn, Mich.; South Charleston, W. Va.; Seneffe, Belgium; and Hortolandia, Brazil will produce hand sanitizer, with first deliveries expected to begin this week.

Dow expects collective output will reach more than 440K lbs., or the equivalent of more than 880K 8 oz. bottles, when all locations are at full production.

The company says hand sanitizer production will continue for four weeks at the four sites, and then will assess extending production based on raw material availability and market need.