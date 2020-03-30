Averages up 2%+ as bounce continues

Six weeks ago, this might have been called a big rally, but for now we'll just say investors continue to put some money to work after the plunge in stocks.

Two hours into the session, the Nasdaq is up 2.8% , the S&P 500 2.5% , and DJIA 2.3% .

It's a broad rally, with even the beleaguered energy and financial sectors managing some gains.

Notably not participating in today's advance are the REITs - with equity REITs wondering if the rent checks are going to keep coming, and mortgage REITs wondering about mortgage payments and margin calls.

The 10-year Treasury yield is down six basis points to 0.61%.