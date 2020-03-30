More Covid-19 activities - healthcare

FDA has approved the first use of donated plasma from a recovered COVID-19 patient to treat a critically ill patient who is hospitalized at Houston Methodist. Recruitment in New York should start in the next few days for plasma donations.

FDA has further amended its standards for approving COVID-19 tests allowing laboratories to begin testing prior to agency review of validation data. In the first week, six labs took advantage.

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB:TOMDF +22.5% ) has expanded its exclusive distribution deal with Shanghai Liangrun Biomedicine Technology Co. subsidiary Gibraltar Brothers & Associates to include polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing kits in addition to a colloidal gold IgM/IgG immunochromatography antibody test. Todos will commercialize the tests through its COVID-19-focused joint venture with Emerald Organic Products.

