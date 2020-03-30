Six Flags hunkers down for spring with no rides

Six Flags Entertainment (SIX -7.1% ) announces that all the company's parks will remain closed until the middle part of May.

The company says it will continue to monitor the evolving global health crisis and follow the most current guidance from federal, state and local officials as it assesses when it can reopen some or all of its parks.

Six Flags is also reducing salaries for all executive officers and team members in an effort to enhance the company's financial flexibility.

Earlier today, Wedbush Securities warned that Six Flags will likely risk covenant breaches if shutdowns last too far into June. A dividend payout cut is also presumed.

Source: Press Release