Mesoblast up 8% on positive Revascor data
Mar. 30, 2020 12:00 PM ETMesoblast Limited (MESO)MESOBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- Thinly traded micro cap Mesoblast Limited (MESO +7.7%) is up, albeit on below-average volume, in reaction to results from a sub-study of 70 patients with end-stage ischemic heart failure and a Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) of 159 randomized patients who received either Mesoblast’s allogeneic mesenchymal precursor cell (MPC) product candidate Revascor or saline. The data were presented at the virtual American College of Cardiology Annual Scientific Session & Expo.
- The rate of temporary weans from LVAD support in the treatment group was 64% compared to 43% for control. Revascor also showed its superiority over saline in the rate of mucosal bleeding (4.2/100 patient-months vs. 28/100 patient-months), the rate serious adverse events (66.06/100 patient-months vs. 120.35) and readmission rate (0.59 vs. 1.4/100 patient-days).
- The company says the findings could reflect the effect of MPCs on angiogenesis, inflammation and endothelial dysfunction, adding that further research is warranted.