Steel Dynamics, Nucor raised at Deutsche Bank after selloff

Steel Dynamics (STLD +5.7% ) is upgraded to Buy from Hold and Nucor (NUE +3.6% ) is raised to Hold from Sell by Deutsche Bank following the recent selloff in the steel sector.

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Terry forecasts potential for U.S. hot-rolled coiled steel prices falling to ~$450/ton by Mayo r June from $530-$580/ton currently before a modest recovery in H2.

Terry notes "an unfavorable import parity price continues to exist, which should potentially help buffer the domestic market."

However, Terry lowers his stock price targets to $27 for Steel Dynamics and $37 for Nucor.

Steel Dynamics' average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, while both its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.

