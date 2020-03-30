Steel Dynamics, Nucor raised at Deutsche Bank after selloff

Steel Dynamics (STLD +5.7%) is upgraded to Buy from Hold and Nucor (NUE +3.6%) is raised to Hold from Sell by Deutsche Bank following the recent selloff in the steel sector.
Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Terry forecasts potential for U.S. hot-rolled coiled steel prices falling to ~$450/ton by Mayo r June from $530-$580/ton currently before a modest recovery in H2.
Terry notes "an unfavorable import parity price continues to exist, which should potentially help buffer the domestic market."
However, Terry lowers his stock price targets to $27 for Steel Dynamics and $37 for Nucor.
Steel Dynamics' average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, while both its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.
ETF: SLX