Orchid Island meets margin calls, sells $1.5B of Agency RMBS

Orchid Island Capital (ORC -4.4% ) shares fall less than many other mortgage REITs as it assures that it has met every margin call and it expects to continue paying monthly cash dividends on its common stock.

Specifically, it intends to pay the 8-cent-per-share dividend declared on March 18.

As a result of falling prices of its assets and resulting margin calls from its repurchase agreement lenders, ORC was forced to sell assets in order to conserve its available cash and liquidity.

Through Friday, March 27, 2020, it met all margin calls received in a timely manner.

During Q1 through March 27, 2020, Orchid Island sold Agency RMBS assets for ~$1.15B, recording realized losses of ~$30.0M.

Current cash balance is ~$117.1M and unencumbered securities of ~$13.8M.

Combined balance of cash and unencumbered securities of $130.9M equals ~2.8 times the dollar amount of prepayments on the its portfolio announced on March 4, 2020 and received in March 2020.

Due to the sale of assets, the dollar amount of securities subject to potential repayments in April 2020 will be lower than the corresponding amount in March.

Emphasizes that it invests exclusively in Agency MBS.

Estimates book value per share of ~$4.54-$4.58, down 27%-28% from Dec. 31, 2019; that's 27%-28% higher than ORC's closing price on Friday.

Estimates QTD economic loss as of March 27 of ~22.1%-23.8%.