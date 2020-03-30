Italy's Exor nears investment in ride-share firm Via Transportation

Exor is closing in on investing in Via Transportation, a smaller firm that will get a profile lift vs. larger ride-sharing rivals Uber (UBER +0.1% ) and Lyft (LYFT -2.8% ), the WSJ reports.

A plan to invest $200M for just under 9% of New York-based Via would value the ride-sharing company around $2.3B, up from about $1B in late 2017.

Via operates in 70 cities around the world; not yet profitable, it focuses on arranging carpools and working to make cities' shuttle and public transit routes more responsive to demand, vs. Uber and Lyft's focus on individual riders.

The new investment would let Via not only boost its scale but also turn focus from personal travel toward deliveries, according to the report.

There's also no plan toward combining Via with any of Exor's other automobile holdings (Exor also has significant stakes in Fiat Chrysler and Ferrari).